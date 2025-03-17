The Vikings moved on from a second offensive lineman on Monday, releasing longtime center Garrett Bradbury.
Vikings release center Garrett Bradbury in latest offensive line shuffle
The Vikings tried to trade Bradbury, their 2019 first-round pick, after acquiring center Ryan Kelly last week.
Bradbury’s release was anticipated after the Vikings signed former Colts center Ryan Kelly to a two-year, $18 million deal last week. The team attempted to trade Bradbury, according to a league source, but eventually released him with a post-June 1 designation that will save $5.25 million in salary cap space this year.
Bradbury, the highest-drafted center in franchise history, started 92 games over six seasons, including four playoff starts, after being selected 18th overall in 2019 out of North Carolina State. He was due a $4.9 million base salary this season, which was not guaranteed, in the final year of a three-year, $15.75 million deal signed in 2023.
It’s the latest switch on a Vikings offensive line that became a priority for the team after former quarterback Sam Darnold was sacked a NFL playoff record-tying nine times in the Jan. 13 loss to the Rams.
The Vikings added Kelly and his former Colts teammate, guard Will Fries, as two of their marquee moves when NFL free agency opened last week. Shortly after, the team traded former starting right guard Ed Ingram to the Houston Texans.
Bradbury revived his career with the arrival of coach Kevin O’Connell in 2022, a year after he was benched by former coach Mike Zimmer.
While Bradbury might not have lived up to his draft status, he developed as a steadier pass protector throughout his time in Minnesota. He was a quick-footed run blocker who initially fit the Vikings’ wide zone run schemes under former offensive coordinators Kevin Stefanski and Gary Kubiak. Bradbury also handled more pass protection responsibilities last season during the transition from quarterbacks Kirk Cousins to Sam Darnold.
But he did not develop the strength to pair with his quickness as a relatively undersized player for his position.
Off the field, Bradbury was one of the more well-liked players who built strong bonds with teammates, particularly right tackle Brian O’Neill and former teammate Ezra Cleveland.
