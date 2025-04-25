3) The Vikings hosted Jackson on a top-30 visit to TCO Performance Center, where Adofo-Mensah described him as a “mild-mannered” personality who plays with a sharp edge. “He turns into a different guy on the football field,” Adofo-Mensah said. “Incredibly strong, latchy, tries to stay connected to defenders with that last touch.” O’Connell said he watched game film with Jackson in a one-on-one setting. “Really confirmed a lot that was on tape,” O’Connell said. “Confirmed a lot that you think about the player when he made the [position] switch that he did: What was that like? Why did you do it? Then you hear some really good things about his teammates, about the big picture, about how much they all meant to him, and what the team needed as well.”