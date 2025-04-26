One game after Ohio State left tackle Josh Simmons tore the patellar tendon in his left knee, the school lost backup Zen Michalski to a lower-body injury against Nebraska. It led Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Justin Frye to an audacious idea: Approaching Donovan Jackson, their 6-foot-4 senior who’d started 31 games at left guard, about a move to left tackle.
The request came with a hard deadline, too: Jackson would have to be ready in time to face Abdul Carter, the Penn State pass rusher who would become the third overall pick in the NFL draft, in a pivotal game the next Saturday.
“I was kind of like, ‘You serious?’” Jackson, 22, recalled. “At that point. I’d only played guard, I think I didn’t even practice [tackle]. And so when they told me, I was like, ‘You guys have to be joking.’ And Coach Day didn’t smile. I kind of figured, ‘Oh, wow, he actually is serious.’”
The coaches left the decision in the hands of Jackson, after a discussion about the ups and downs of the position switch might affect his draft status. He said he ”kind of wrestled with it” for a day, and after phone calls with his agent and his parents, Jackson came back to the Buckeyes’ coaches with an answer: He would do it.
”I believed that with me moving to tackle, we would have greater success than, say, putting a guy who didn’t have a whole lot of [starting] experience,” Jackson said. “So of course, there was a little bit of learning curve. Had to drop that leg back a little bit, be able to set in space. But my dad taught me from a young age, ‘If you’re going to do anything, you better do the best of your ability, because one, I’m paying for it. And two, you carry the Jackson name on your back, and that means that name carries not only yourself, but all those who came before you.’
“So I just switched my mindset of being a guard to tackle. I had to tell myself, ‘No, you’re a tackle.’ I couldn’t give myself that excuse mentally. I mean, just really anything to help the team win.”
Jackson left the Penn State game with a few plays ”I wish I could have gotten back,” but the Buckeyes left with a 20-13 win that helped them reach the College Football Playoff even after a loss to Michigan at the end of the regular season. With Jackson starting four playoff games at left tackle, Ohio State won its first national championship in a decade.
The move, in a sense, might have helped his draft stock. It made an impression on the Vikings, the team Jackson told his agent he hoped would draft him after his pre-draft visit to Minnesota. On Thursday night after they picked Jackson 24th overall, and on Friday afternoon as they introduced him to reporters, the position switch might have been the thing they talked about most.