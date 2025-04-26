”I believed that with me moving to tackle, we would have greater success than, say, putting a guy who didn’t have a whole lot of [starting] experience,” Jackson said. “So of course, there was a little bit of learning curve. Had to drop that leg back a little bit, be able to set in space. But my dad taught me from a young age, ‘If you’re going to do anything, you better do the best of your ability, because one, I’m paying for it. And two, you carry the Jackson name on your back, and that means that name carries not only yourself, but all those who came before you.’