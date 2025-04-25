“When you start to get good at golf is when you start removing the triple bogeys and double bogeys from your round. How you do that is if you hit one in the rough, you don’t take your 3-wood out and start hacking away. You maybe take your seven iron, play the lie ... get up and down for a bogey, worst case,” he said. “So to me, I think approaching the draft from a mindset of ‘If the play is to hit the ball down the fairway, let’s go do that.’ If it’s gonna be four picks of four positions that we really want, four great character people, or skill sets we require, let’s go do that and we’ll figure everything else out.”