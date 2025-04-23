RandBall: The Vikings are drafting this week for 2026 and beyond

The Vikings went 14-3 last season with extremely limited help from anyone drafted during the first three years of the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell era.
Jordan Addison, in fact, was the only starter on the field for the Week 18 showdown against Detroit who was taken in a draft between 2022 and 2024.
Some of that is a reflection of how poorly Adofo-Mensah’s first draft went in 2022. Some of that is a reflection of key injuries to players like Mekhi Blackmon and J.J. McCarthy. Some of that is a reflection of just how well the Vikings’ veterans, including a great free-agent class, performed last year.
And some of it — the thing we tend to forget at times — is that it just takes time for players to develop.
The Vikings have much bigger plans in the 2025 season for Blackmon, McCarthy and 2024 first-rounder Dallas Turner. All three could make major impacts on inexpensive contracts, the gold standard in the modern NFL.
But the uncertainty surrounding how much production they will get from young players in 2025 sent the Vikings again into spending mode in this year’s free agency.
The Vikings did well in that space again, but two things can be true at the same time: The free agency success is admirable, but it is not a sustainable model indefinitely.
And that’s where the 2025 draft, which starts Thursday in Green Bay, comes into play.