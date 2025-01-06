DETROIT — Up 22 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday night, the Lions handed off to the running backs who spelled Jahmyr Gibbs, the second-year back who’d caught the Vikings’ eye before Detroit took him 12th in the 2023 draft.
Vikings lose grip on NFC North title and No. 1 seed with 31-9 loss to the Lions
Sam Darnold missed on opportunities in the red zone and beyond, and the Vikings landed in the wild-card round for a Monday night game against the Rams.
The Vikings fans who’d bought seats the team had helped them purchase for the battle for the NFC’s No. 1 seed had left the building, and the raucous Ford Field contingent was free to entertain itself between plays. The Lions fans began with their familiar “Ja-red Goff” chant, then mocked the Vikings’ “Skol” chant.
What was anyone to say about it? The Lions were about to clinch the NFC North title against the Vikings for the second year in a row, beat them for the fourth consecutive time at Ford Field and ensure the path to Super Bowl LIX would come through Detroit. The 31-9 defeat was thorough, decisive and withering.
No phase of the Vikings’ operation was spared from critique. Sam Darnold looked jittery as he missed throws. Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson mishandled balls they’ve often caught. Will Reichard missed a field goal, as Kevin O’Connell stewed over fourth-down decisions, and shanked a kickoff that spotted the Lions three points before halftime. And Gibbs scored four touchdowns against a Vikings defense that contained him as long as it could.
The Vikings will be a 14-win wild card team, the first in NFL history, and be faced with the same chilling scenario that knocked them from the NFC’s top spot in October: After ending their win streak with a loss to the Lions, they’ll have to travel west and face coach Kevin O’Connell’s old team.
The last time, they faced the Rams 99 hours after walking off the U.S. Bank Stadium field against the Lions. This time, they’ll have a week and a day to recover before a Monday night playoff game in Los Angeles. But this one will determine whether their improbable 2024 season will end without a playoff win, two years after they faced the same fate in 2022.
Darnold finished 18 of 41 for 166 yards, and the Vikings went 0-for-4 in the red zone. Though Goff threw two interceptions, he missed on just four of his other 33 passes, while Gibbs posted 139 yards on the ground and caught five passes for 31 yards and a touchdown.
