Five things to know about the Vikings’ wild-card opponent, the fourth seed Los Angeles Rams
Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings return to the West Coast for a rematch with Sean McVay and the Rams to open their postseason play.
The Rams lost their final game of the regular season 30-25 against the Seahawks with Jimmy Garoppolo starting at quarterback while Matthew Stafford and many other starters rested.
The game came down to a fourth-and-3 at the Seahawks 9 yard line. Garoppolo’s pass targeting receiver Jordan Whittington went incomplete.
The Rams still won the NFC West with a 10-7 record and will play host to the fifth-seeded Vikings as the conference’s fourth seed on Jan. 13 at SoFi Stadium, a “Monday Night Football” game televised by ESPN.
The Rams could have earned the No. 3 seed with a victory, but coach Sean McVay had already planned on resting most of his offensive starters. Tampa Bay, which won the NFC South earlier Sunday with a 27-19 victory, instead will be the No. 3 seed and play host to sixth-seeded Washington next Sunday night.
With Sunday’s victory, Detroit earned the NFC’s top seed and its only first-round playoff bye. Second-seeded Philadelphia plays host to seventh-seeded Green Bay next Sunday.
Regular-season rematch
The Vikings traveled west earlier this season, losing to the Rams 30-20 on a Thursday night game on Oct. 24.
The game came only four days after the Vikings lost for the first time this season, losing at home to the Lions. The Vikings had won nine in a row since that Rams game before losing Sunday night.
The first meeting with the Rams was the first and only time the Vikings defense did not land a sack on the opposing quarterback. The Rams offensive line has given up the sixth-fewest sacks in the NFL this season (31). Stafford threw for 279 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.
Linebacker Blake Cashman was out because of turf toe at the time.
The Vikings got out to a 14-7 lead by the end of the first quarter but never reached the end zone again. Sam Darnold completed 18 of 25 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns, and he was sacked in the end zone for a safety with the Vikings down eight on a play where the Rams’ Byron Young appeared to grab Darnold’s facemask.
The Vikings lost left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a knee injury near the end of the first half. He has been on injured reserve since, and the team traded for Cam Robinson from Jacksonville to fill in his spot.
Head coaches with history
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell spent two seasons as the Rams offensive coordinator under coach Sean McVay, who is now in his seventh season leading the Rams.
The pair won Super Bowl LVI together, when the Rams beat Cincinnati 23-20 in their home stadium in February 2022. O’Connell was hired by the Vikings shortly after.
Each was on Washington’s staff prior to joining the Rams, though they did not cross paths there. McVay, who served as offensive coordinator until 2017, left just before O’Connell was brought on as quarterbacks coach.
This year’s regular-season meeting between their teams was the first time O’Connell and McVay have met as head coaches. Both are among the youngest head coaches in the league.
What McVay said
McVay answered a handful of questions about the Rams’ postseason outlook and first-round matchup Sunday, even before the Vikings were determined as their opponent.
He kept most of his commentary general, though.
“I believe in our team,” McVay said when asked for what would give him confidence against each of the Rams’ possible opponents. “I think it’s one of those deals that we respect all, but we fear none. These are excellent football teams. ... Can’t worry about ducking people.
“If you wanna try to be able to advance, and you’re really expecting to be trying to make some noise when you get in it, you’re gonna have to play people eventually.”
He addressed the fact that the Rams saw both the Vikings and the Lions early on this season. The Rams lost at Detroit 26-20 in overtime to open the season.
McVay said the timing of those games means there’s still a lot of prep for him and his staff to do ahead of their wild-card round matchup.
“So much changes as the season goes,” McVay said. “You still try to stay abreast of what’s going on relative to what’s going on in different phases, having your eyes on those possible matchups that could occur.”
Numbers at a glance
Average yards per game: 331.4 (No. 15 in the league)
Average points per game: 21.6 (20)
Average yards allowed per game: 353.1 (26)
Average points allowed per game: 22.7 (17)
Giveaways: 14 (6)
Takeaways: 20 (15)
Sam Darnold’s difficulties stood out, but the head coaches each earned some focus, a running back rolled and a kicker did something silly.