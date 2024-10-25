Vikings fall to Rams 30-20 as Matthew Stafford picks apart the defense

Stafford’s mobility, which burned the Vikings at times during his days with Detroit, led to the Rams’ game-tying score early in the second quarter. It appeared the Vikings had him dead to rights when he slipped past a spin move from Jonathan Greenard, ducked a tackle attempt from Harrison Phillips and popped up in time to hit Cooper Kupp for a 7-yard TD. It was the second of four Rams drives that covered 70 yards; they were helped by Murphy Jr.’s third-down holding penalty and got another first down on Stephon Gilmore’s third-down pass interference penalty against Kupp.