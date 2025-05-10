Can Gavin Bartholomew, an early contributor at Pitt, pull off the same as the Vikings’ TE3?

Pat Narduzzi doesn’t remember when new Vikings tight end Gavin Bartholomew started growing out his mullet.
But Bartholomew’s facial hair — even at 17 years old — sold the Pittsburgh coach on offering him a scholarship in 2020.
Narduzzi needed a tight end who could make an immediate impact in his offense. Someone older, potentially even a transfer, he thought.
Then he video-chatted with Bartholomew, a three-star prospect from the Coal Region of northeastern Pennsylvania.
“I saw that he had a big, burly beard in high school,” Narduzzi said. “He just looked more mature.”
Bartholomew, the Vikings’ final selection in this year’s NFL draft, smiled when asked Friday after the first day of rookie minicamp at TCO Performance Center in Eagan about Narduzzi’s assertion: “It’s pretty funny he still says that.”
Now freshly 22 years old, the still-bearded Bartholomew joins a tight end room that dwindled to just veterans T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver — each with his own strong facial hair game — after Johnny Mundt signed with the Jaguars during free agency.
In some ways, Bartholomew is a one-to-one replacement of Mundt: He’ll wear the same number, 86. He’s got the mullet or “lettuce,” as Narduzzi said he’s learned it’s called. He hosted cookouts for the Pittsburgh offense, potentially even making him fit to take over Mundt’s role as the Vikings tight end room’s prize-winning grill master.