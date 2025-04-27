“It’s long,” he said. “When you wake up and you think about different things, you learn from other sports, other teams in the league. You see a team doing something different, and you try and see where the game’s going. So it’s just a lot of planning. All those connected things are musings, and then I wake up and tell them to Kevin, [Executive Vice President of Football Operations] Rob [Brzezinski], or I tell them to my staff. They say, ‘That’s crazy,’ or, ‘Yeah, you’re right.’ And then it comes out a vision. We’re almost like a band, where we kind of come up with a song, everybody’s got ideas and you guys get to see the final product. Hopefully it’s a beautiful song, like ‘Bicycle’ by Queen or something like that, and not something on the worst hits tracks.”