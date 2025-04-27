At the beginning of each offseason, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah begins what he calls his favorite part of his job as Vikings general manager, scribbling down a series of thoughts about the team he wants to build with coach Kevin O’Connell and stitching those thoughts into a vision for the upcoming year’s team.
“I don’t know if you want the 22-page manifesto,” he said Saturday, when asked to summarize the vision.
Is it really 22 pages?
“It’s long,” he said. “When you wake up and you think about different things, you learn from other sports, other teams in the league. You see a team doing something different, and you try and see where the game’s going. So it’s just a lot of planning. All those connected things are musings, and then I wake up and tell them to Kevin, [Executive Vice President of Football Operations] Rob [Brzezinski], or I tell them to my staff. They say, ‘That’s crazy,’ or, ‘Yeah, you’re right.’ And then it comes out a vision. We’re almost like a band, where we kind of come up with a song, everybody’s got ideas and you guys get to see the final product. Hopefully it’s a beautiful song, like ‘Bicycle’ by Queen or something like that, and not something on the worst hits tracks.”
The Vikings’ 2025 draft class, only five players deep, is tied for the smallest in the team’s 65-year history, but the players in the class are connected to the vision Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell laid out at the beginning of the offseason. If there’s a refrain under which to organize their notes about the 2025 Vikings, it might be what Adofo-Mensah said late Saturday afternoon following the team’s final pick:
“To win four [playoff] games, or however many you need to win the ultimate prize, you can get into different types of fights,” he said. “You don’t know what type of fight it’s going to be when you enter it. You want to have the type of roster, the type of schemes that will allow you to win any type of game.”
It’s tough to say the Vikings, who were favored in two wild-card games but knocked out of the playoffs twice in the past three years, were primed to win in multiple ways. Their interior offensive line was overwhelmed in their loss to the Giants two years ago, and they gave up nine sacks to the Rams in January. They have struggled to build an offense that can pick up short-yardage conversions, or finish drives in goal-to-go situations. They leaned on a prolific passing game in 2022, and complemented it with a deceptive defense in 2024, only to see their ingenuity nullified in playoff games that required grit and forcefulness they weren’t able to provide.
The Vikings’ $300 million spending spree at the beginning of free agency was aimed at fortifying the middle of the roster. Their draft strategy took a similar tack.