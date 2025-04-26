Vikings

Live updates: What will the Vikings do with their two picks on Day 3 of the NFL draft?

After taking offensive players with their first two picks, the Vikings could pursue help for the defense for what may be the smallest draft class in franchise history.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 26, 2025 at 2:42PM
Vikings first-round pick Donovan Jackson with, from left, co-owner Mark Wilf, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Vikings have a fifth-round pick (No. 139 overall) they acquired in the Za’Darius Smith trade with the Browns two years ago, and a second fifth-rounder (No. 142) they picked up in a trade with the Texans on Friday night. Heading into the final day of the draft on Saturday, they’ve still got just four picks. Without a trade, they’d be done for the 2025 draft by the start of the fifth round, and their four-player class would be the smallest in team history.

That’s not a cause for concern given how active the Vikings were in free agency, senior vice president of player personnel Ryan Grigson said Friday. The team committed more than $300 million in player contracts during free agency, and could make a few more moves next week once free agents no longer count against the compensatory pick formula. It’s allowed the Vikings to pursue immediate contributors rather than attempting to fill the roster with draft picks.

“We feel like free agency put us in a new in a unique position this year to get players that can make the team, find a role and contribute early,” Grigson said. “So we feel like, with these two players we took yesterday and today, that they have a chance to do that.

After addressing the offensive line by selecting Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson in the first round and adding wide receiver depth by taking Maryland receiver Tai Felton in the third, they could still look to a number of different positions to fill needs on Saturday.

They’d done extensive work on running backs before the draft, and could draft a young back who could learn behind Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason before growing into a larger role in 2026. And after drafting two offensive players with their first two picks, the Vikings could pursue help for the defense, particularly if they feel like they need depth in the secondary.

The Vikings have two of the first four picks of the fifth round, a position Grigson is familiar with from his time as the Colts GM.

“My first year picking players [2012], we were at the top of the draft. It just seems like it’s always better at the top of each round,” he said. “We have [Saturday] to kind of really nail down who we want, or if we want to trade out,” Grigson said. “I mean, there’s a lot of versatility when you have really smart people in the room. ... It’s a comforting feeling, because we can really maneuver the board and try to get players that have a chance.”

Day 3 of the NFL draft, with Rounds 4-7, begins at 11 a.m. Central time and will be televised by ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Teams have five minutes to make a selection in Rounds 4-6, and four minutes in Round 7.

about the writer

Ben Goessling

Sports reporter

Ben Goessling has covered the Vikings since 2012, first at the Pioneer Press and ESPN before becoming the Minnesota Star Tribune's lead Vikings reporter in 2017. He was named one of the top NFL beat writers by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2024, after honors in the AP Sports Editors and National Headliner Awards contests in 2023.

