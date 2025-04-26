Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah heavily considered their newest quarterback, Sam Howell, back when he was a draft prospect in 2022.
But the timing wasn’t right. It was their first draft together with the Vikings, and as Adofo-Mensah said Saturday afternoon, “Drafting a quarterback’s a marriage.”
“We say a lot that organizations fail quarterbacks long before quarterbacks fail organizations,” Adofo-Mensah said. “We didn’t wanna be one of the reasons why somebody didn’t [work] ‘cause we weren’t ready, we weren’t in the right place to do that type of thing.”
In the end, the pair landed Howell anyway, and at minimal cost: The Vikings acquired him via a trade out of a busy Seahawks quarterback situation that includes former Viking Sam Darnold, Drew Lock and No. 92 overall pick Jalen Milroe. The trade also swapped the Vikings’ No. 142 pick for No. 172 in Saturday’s fifth round.
Howell, 24, joins 22-year-old J.J. McCarthy and 28-year-old Brett Rypien in the Vikings quarterback room as the next QB with the opportunity to learn under O’Connell, who spun Darnold into a first-time Pro Bowler and Comeback Player of the Year nominee last season. The Vikings also added former Gophers QB Max Brosmer as an undrafted free agent Saturday.
Vikings Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Grigson said Howell’s youth combined with his experience — 18 games as a starter through three seasons — made him an attractive addition.
“It’s an opportunity that’s not usually easy to come by when you have that type of youth, that type of experience already,” Grigson said. “And then we’ve seen what Coach O’Connell can do with quarterbacks. It’s exciting.”
Howell was drafted by the Washington Commanders No. 144 overall (Round 5) in 2022 out of North Carolina, where he threw for 10,283 yards and 92 touchdowns with 23 interceptions.