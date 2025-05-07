Minnesota’s high schoolers graduated at record rate in 2024

Minnesota posted a record high graduation rate of 84.2% in 2024, according to data being released Wednesday by the state Department of Education (MDE).
Achievement gaps between white students and students of color also narrowed nearly across the board, an impressive feat given that 2024 graduates entered high school at the height of the pandemic.
“The students of the Class of 2024 worked hard and overcame challenges to achieve this milestone,” Education Commissioner Willie Jett said in a statement. “I am thrilled to see the success of many of our students — especially those most at risk.”
In addition to the 58,293 students who graduated in four years, Minnesota also saw another 3,874 students earn diplomas who first entered high school five, six or seven years ago — and that is welcome news to Katie Pekel, executive director of educational leadership at the University of Minnesota.
“Graduation rates are an important measure of the effectiveness of an educational system,” Pekel said Tuesday. “They serve somewhat like the final report card — or culmination —of the impact that system has had on a cohort of students.”
The comments were echoed Tuesday by Michael Diedrich, a policy analyst at MDE, who noted that while test scores are a “day in time,” graduation rates represent a “confluence of the academic side of things with that student connection to school.”
Minneapolis and St. Paul school districts both posted gains in their graduation rates.
Jett told reporters the state still has work to do when it comes to lifting the performance of some special-education students and that MDE also has begun to work with outside groups to better understand the barriers some students face in finishing high school.