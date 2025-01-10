Vikings playoff game vs. Rams moved to Arizona because of wildfires in Los Angeles

The Vikings' NFL playoff game Monday night against the Rams has been relocated to Glendale, Ariz., because of multiple wildfires that are burning out of control in the Los Angeles area.
Vikings playoff game against the Rams moved to Phoenix area because of wildfires in Los Angeles
As fire and smoke continues to swirl around Los Angeles, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, a Southern California native, said he has “friends who have lost homes.”
“In the interest of public safety, Monday’s Vikings-Rams Wild Card game has been moved from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA to State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals,” the NFL announced Thursday night. “The decision was made in consultation with public officials, the participating clubs and the NFLPA.”
The game will remain at its scheduled time of 7 p.m. Central time on Monday.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public 2 p.m. Central time Friday through Seatgeek.com. Rams season ticket holders will be allowed to buy tickets two hours earlier.
Earlier Thursday Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, who grew up south of Los Angeles, was asked about the possibility of the game being relocated and said, “We’ll just be going to play the football game regardless of where our plane lands.”
The ongoing wildfires have killed at least five people and displaced nearly 200,000 residents. Hundreds of thousands of 400,000 customers were without power as of Thursday.
Vikings coaches and players were trying to prepare like normal, O’Connell said, despite not having certainty where the game would be played.
“You feel helpless watching it from here and know how many people are being impacted,” O’Connell said. “Southern California I hold near and dear to my heart and have some friends that have lost homes and you just think about the impact it has on so many.”
O’Connell attended La Costa Canyon High School in Carlsbad, Calif., before playing quarterback for San Diego State. The recent fires “feel different,” O’Connell said, than the many seasonal wildfires that blaze through those areas. He recalled playing his last game for the Aztecs in 2007 against BYU, a game that had been postponed five weeks because of a wildfire.
- Access Vikings podcast: Vikings-Rams preview and picks
O’Connell said he also connected this week with Rams head coach Sean McVay, who is among the people O’Connell is closest with from his two seasons as Rams offensive coordinator.
“Just because I know about where he lives and a lot of those guys that I had relationships with live [in] the area we’re talking about,” O’Connell said. “I’ve had some dialogue with folks that lost everything, and there’s really no words you can say other than you’re thinking about them, praying for them, and you just hope things start to turn here.”
Quarterback Sam Darnold grew up in Orange County and starred at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.
“Knowing a couple people who have been affected,” Darnold said, “my thoughts go out to the people struggling through that.”
Vikings safety Camryn Bynum has played in wildfire smoke before in California. During his freshman year at Cal in 2017, Bynum’s Golden Bears beat then-No. 8 Washington State when the air quality index reached a smoky 159 before kickoff because of fires north of Berkeley. Officials at the Bay Area Air Quality Management District later said the game shouldn’t have been played.
“You couldn’t see to the other side of the stadium,” Bynum said.
The Rams sent their players and staff home early on Thursday because a new fire broke out where many of them live near the team’s practice facility in Woodland Hills.
To get exclusive analysis on the Vikings in your inbox every Friday, sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter. Email your Vikings questions to accessvikings@startribune.com.
About a week separated his best from his worst, and we can’t claim to know which of those the Rams will see.