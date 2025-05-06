Charges: Twin Cities bus driver was drunk with students on board at school

A Twin Cities man was extremely drunk behind the wheel of a school bus as students loaded on board and was combative with police after his arrest, according to charges.
Joshua Nathaniel Lueth, 36, of Hastings, appeared in Washington County District Court last week on two gross misdemeanor counts of second-degree drunken driving and one count of misdemeanor obstructing the legal practice in connection with his arrest on Feb. 26 outside Park High School in Cottage Grove.
Lueth was charged by summons and is due back in court on June 5. Messages were left Tuesday with Lueth and his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.
Under court order, Lueth provided within two hours of his arrest a blood sample to police to be tested for intoxication. The results found that his blood alcohol content soon after his arrest was 0.289%, the charges read.
That’s more than four times the legal limit for driving a private vehicle. In Minnesota, it’s a crime for school bus drivers to have any “physical evidence present in the person’s body of the consumption of any alcohol,” the statute reads.
Court records in western Wisconsin show Lueth has a drunken driving case pending from a traffic stop in December. Allegedly, his blood alcohol content was 0.15%, nearly twice the legal limit, and he had a passenger under 16 years old with him.
Also, Lueth was not licensed to drive a school bus, state Department of Public Safety spokesman Mark Karstedt said, because he failed the required background check by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
The man was driving a bus that is operated by the Big River Bus Company in Hastings. Big River’s chief operating officer, Thomas Severson, said Lueth has since been fired.