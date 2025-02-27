Staff at a Cottage Grove high school seized the keys from a school bus driver as students were boarding; he was then arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Twin Cities school bus driver arrested for driving under influence before leaving with students
Police thanked the “quick thinking of school staff that took immediate action to prevent the driver from leaving with children on the bus.”
Officers were called to Park High School at 8040 80th Street about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, a statement from police read, where school staff had already taken the keys from the bus.
“Additional officers arrived and found probable cause to arrest the 36-year-old man for DUI,” the statement continued.
The man, who is from Hastings, is held in the Washington County jail on suspicion of third-degree driving under the influence and child endangerment. The Minnesota Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
Principal Todd Herber explained in a letter to families that “while one of our staff members was helping students board a school bus operated by Big River Bus Company, they noticed that the bus driver appeared to be impaired.”
Herber said the students were immediately removed from the bus, before the driver’s arrest.
“I appreciate the quick response of our staff in recognizing that something didn’t seem right with the bus driver,” the principal added.
