‘The Mousetrap’ extended at the Guthrie Theater

The Minneapolis company has added five performances to its popular, first-ever production of the Agatha Christie mystery.

By Rohan Preston

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 7, 2025 at 1:22AM
The Guthrie Theater's staging of "The Mousetrap" features elaborate costumes by Susan Tsu and set design by Walt Spangler. (Provided/Dan Norman)

‘The Mousetrap’ will continue to spring a little longer at Monkswell Manor.

The Guthrie Theater has extended the run of its first-ever production of the Agatha Christie classic whodunit that’s set in a snowed-in country house.

Tracy Brigden’s staging, headlined by Matthew Amendt as Detective Sgt. Trotter and former Scrooge Matthew Saldívar as mysterious charmer Mr. Paravicini, has added another week of performances and will now close May 24.

It’s the first extension of a mainstage show at the Guthrie since the COVID-19 shutdown.

about the writer

Rohan Preston

Critic / Reporter

Rohan Preston covers theater for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

