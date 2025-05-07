‘The Mousetrap’ extended at the Guthrie Theater

‘The Mousetrap’ will continue to spring a little longer at Monkswell Manor.
The Guthrie Theater has extended the run of its first-ever production of the Agatha Christie classic whodunit that’s set in a snowed-in country house.
Tracy Brigden’s staging, headlined by Matthew Amendt as Detective Sgt. Trotter and former Scrooge Matthew Saldívar as mysterious charmer Mr. Paravicini, has added another week of performances and will now close May 24.
It’s the first extension of a mainstage show at the Guthrie since the COVID-19 shutdown.