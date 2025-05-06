Israeli military issues evacuation warning for area around Yemen's international airport

Israel's military targeted the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen's Red Sea province of Hodeida on Monday with airstrikes, killing at least one person and wounding 35. The rebels' media office said at least six strikes hit the crucial Hodeida port. Other strikes hit a cement factory in Bajil district 55 kilometers (34 miles) northeast of Hodeida, the rebels said. The extent of damage was not immediately clear.