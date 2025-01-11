“I was kind of like, ‘Buddy, you just need to box out; it’s a simple correction,’ ” Flores recalled. “And that turned into, ‘You think I’m not good at anything.’ I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, that’s not where this is going.’ But in that moment, I was kind of like, ‘Maybe some players feel that when they’re being corrected.’ Now, when I talk to the players, I say something to the effect of, ‘Don’t you think it’s a reasonable expectation to box out, especially since your coach talks about it all the time?’ It just hits a little different.