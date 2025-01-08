Vikings’ Camryn Bynum prepares to introduce a new dance during the playoffs

For the past 10 years, Riley has owned the House of Dance with his wife, Bao Lee, offering classes in hip-hop and breaking styles. Riley has been breaking for 20 years, having first started while at Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park. As a dancer, he toured with Vanilla Ice and competed in Belgium and France. He also performed with Justin Timberlake during the halftime show at Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. “That was a cool experience,” he said.