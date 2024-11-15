“I have like 20 to 25 written down, but it’s tough now because they’re getting more and more viral, so I can’t let people down,” Bynum said. “Only like a few of them are worthy to do next. I have a few good ones that’ll for sure be great after. But right now, it’s a struggle because it’s, how do I top the last one? That’s the challenge, but I’m figuring it out.”