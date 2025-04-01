NFL postpones a decision on the tush push but passes other rule changes

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A decision on the future of the tush push has been pushed until next month.
NFL team owners had been set to vote Tuesday on Green Bay’s proposal to ban the play that’s helped the Philadelphia Eagles win one Super Bowl and reach another, but it was tabled until May.
Team owners approved modifying the kickoff rule, expanding replay assist, revising overtime rules, along with other changes.
Postponing the tush push vote means the debate will continue while teams gather more information. Proponents of the play and those who oppose it presented strong arguments while the league’s medical experts expressed safety concerns.
NFL Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay stressed the issues surrounding the play extend beyond safety because there’s not enough data to indicate it’s dangerous. The league already has said no injuries have been reported on a tush push.
‘‘There are definitely some people that have health and safety concerns, but there’s just as many people that have football concerns,‘’ McKay said. ‘’So I wouldn’t say it was because of one particular health and safety video or discussion. It was much more about the play, the aesthetics of the play, is it part of what football has been traditionally, or is it more of a rugby play? All those types of discussions. Health and safety is still there because of potential but I wouldn’t go beyond that.‘’
The league prohibited pushing or pulling a player before a rule change in 2004. McKay said the Packers asked to pull the proposal so they could reintroduce the previous language, study it, and bring it up for discussion for a vote at the May meetings.
It takes 24 of 32 votes to approve rule changes.