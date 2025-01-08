In the middle of the Vikings’ 2009 season, which would end oh-so-close to a Super Bowl appearance, head coach Brad Childress received a contract extension to stay with Minnesota through the 2013 season. He still had a season-and-a-half left on the original five-year deal he signed upon arrival in 2006, but the Wilf family had seen enough to secure his long-term future.
RandBall: The Vikings coaching situation we should focus on is Brian Flores’
Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has done a terrific job this season. But his future in Minnesota seems far more certain than that of defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
Barely a year later, as the Vikings’ 2010 season crumbled, Childress was fired and the Wilfs were left to pay the bill. They haven’t seemed to keen on midyear coaching contract extensions since then, including this season with Kevin O’Connell guiding the Vikings to a 14-3 record in the third season of his original four-year contract.
O’Connell’s status, though not unusual, combined with his success so far apparently left at least a couple teams wondering if they might be able to pry him away from the Vikings in a trade this offseason — news that made its way into Jay Glazer’s coaching report on Sunday, hours before the Vikings’ regular-season finale and biggest game of the season.
O’Connell was asked about it Monday and said all the right things. It’s a safe bet he will be the Vikings’ head coach for a long time and the Wilfs will write a big check this offseason.
What seems far less certain, but perhaps just as consequential, is the future of defensive coordinator Brian Flores — something I talked about on Wednesday’s Daily Delivery podcast. The Jets and Bears have both reached out for permission to interview Flores, who was previously the head coach in Miami.
The possibility of Flores leaving for a head coaching vacancy this offseason is a smaller headline than the juicy but near-zero chance of an O’Connell departure, but it would have a profound impact on the Vikings.
The eye test tells you that defense has been the more reliable side of the ball for the Vikings in both of the seasons Flores and the offensive-minded O’Connell have worked together. The data confirms it, particularly this season.
ESPN’s Football Power Index rates the Vikings No. 11 in terms of offensive efficiency — good, to be sure. The same model rates the Vikings No. 2 in defensive efficiency — elite, to be sure.
This is not a knock on O’Connell, who has squeezed a fantastic year out of Sam Darnold while also expertly managing a locker room that seems both joyful and focused. The Vikings should want to have O’Connell for a long time, and they almost certainly will.
This is admiration for what Flores has done as a key member of one of the best coaching staffs in the league. Losing him would put pressure on O’Connell to make another great hire and possibly to turn his offense into a more dominant version of itself.
And this quote from Flores earlier in the week, when asked about the possibility of leaving for a head coaching job, caused my eyebrows to raise.
“I don’t want to leave without saying it’s been fantastic here in Minnesota,” he said. “It would have to be the right situation for me to leave.”
Flores has earned the chance to be a head coach again and has the right to be picky. The Vikings and their fans can only selfishly hope Flores doesn’t leave.
