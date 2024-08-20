Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores acknowledged he was stung by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa calling him a “terrible person” in an interview, but wished Tagovailoa well and said he used the QB’s comments as an occasion to reflect on his growth as a coach.
Vikings’ Brian Flores stung by criticism from Tua Tagovailoa, says he’s grown as a coach since Dolphins tenure
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa called Brian Flores a “terrible person,” saying he needed two years of positive reinforcement after Flores’ approach as his Miami coach made him doubt himself.
Tagovailoa made headlines after an appearance on “The Dan LeBatard Show“ that aired Monday, in which he contrasted Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s coaching style with that of Flores, his head coach for his first two seasons in Miami. Tagovailoa referred to Flores a “terrible person,” saying he needed two years of positive reinforcement from McDaniel after Flores’ approach made him doubt himself.
On Tuesday, Flores said he’d evolved as a coach since then.
”Look, I’m human. So that hit me in a way that, I wouldn’t say it was positive for me,” Flores said. “But at the same time, I’ve got to use that and say, ‘Hey, how can I grow from that? How can I be better?’ And that’s really where I’m at. Do I feel like that’s me? No. But you know, how can I grow from that situation and create a world where that’s not the case that anyone says that about Brian Flores?”
Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and safety Josh Metellus stood with Flores at the podium during the start of his Tuesday news conference as a show of support, before the defensive coordinator told them he’d be fine on his own.
“It meant a lot,” Flores said. “I’ve gotten a lot of support from people in this building, and other buildings, as well. I was flooded with text messages yesterday, so that’s nice, but at the same time, you know, this is a team sport. I don’t ever want it to be about anything that’s specific to me.”
Explaining the difference between McDaniel and Flores, Tagovailoa said: “If you woke up every morning and I told you, you suck at what you did, that you don’t belong doing what you do, that you shouldn’t be here, that this guy should be there, that you haven’t earned this right. And then you have somebody else come in and tell you, ‘Dude, you are the best fit for this.’ … How would it make you feel, listening to one or the other?”
Asked if Tagovailoa’s comments accurately described their relationship, Flores said: “You know, I think part of coaching is correcting. I’m always going to correct. I’m always going to have a high standard. And look, I’ve done a lot of reflecting on this situation, reflecting on the communication. I think there’s things I could do better, for sure. I’ve grown in that way, and I’ve tried to apply the things I could do better and the things that I’ve learned over the last two, three years. But I would say over the long haul, I’ve had a lot of great relationships over my 21-year career in the league: players, coaches, personnel, equipment, people in the kitchen. Really, across the board, I’ve had a lot of great relationships and I’m going to continue to do that. But I’m always looking to get better and evolve.”
When the Vikings hired Flores to replace Ed Donatell after the 2022 season, Phillips admitted he was unsure about the switch from Donatell, whom he described as the kind of coach who “wants to have a relationship with a player where, 30 years from now, you can call him and ask about how his kids are doing.“
The fact he was unsure about Flores’ approach left Phillips “on edge,” he said. Shortly after players returned to Minnesota for the start of offseason workouts last year, Flores invited the Vikings’ defensive players to his house to meet his wife, Jennifer, and their three kids, “shoot hoops, play foosball, play ‘Call of Duty’ or whatever guys are doing, with his family in his home,” Phillips said.
Players told stories about their upbringings and paths to the NFL; Flores told them, “You can’t have unique results without unique relationships.” Phillips said Tuesday he hadn’t heard all of Tagovailoa’s comments, but he was quick to respond when he saw a chance to stand behind the coach.
”He’s coached us really tough the right way, and demanded a lot out of us, with kind of a growth mindset,” Phillips said. “We saw that some stuff resurfaced, and just wanted to let him know we love him as a person and as a coach.”
Flores compiled a 24-25 record in three years in Miami and was fired after the 2021 season. He later sued the NFL, Dolphins, Giants and Broncos, alleging racially discriminatory hiring practices.
On Monday, Flores got the support of Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, who said: “The players Flo works with, he’s got great relationships here. He really has. I know you guys have heard a lot of them talk about how much they enjoy playing for him, and how much I enjoy working with him every day. And that’s all I can really comment on, and I’d just like to leave it at that.”
Flores said he had not talked to Tagovailoa since the interview aired, but would be willing to doing so. “When the time arises, I’m certainly open to that,” he said. “But I’ve got a lot of other things going on, too, as he does. I’m just really focused on the guys here and the work we’re putting in here.”
