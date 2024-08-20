When talking about his relationship with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel during an appearance on “The Dan LeBatard Show” that aired Monday, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa drew attention with comments criticizing his first head coach there, Brian Flores, who is now the Vikings defensive coordinator.
Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell says Brian Flores has ‘great relationships’ after Dolphins tenure criticized
Asked to explain the difference between McDaniel and Flores, Tagovailoa said McDaniel’s positive reinforcement helped restore his confidence as an NFL quarterback, after he’d begun to doubt himself following two years of what he described as harsh criticism from Flores.
“If you woke up every morning and I told you, you suck at what you did, that you don’t belong doing what you do, that you shouldn’t be here, that this guy should be there, that you haven’t earned this right,” Tagovailoa said. “And then you have somebody else come in and tell you, ‘Dude, you are the best fit for this.’ … How would it make you feel, listening to one or the other?”
He added: “I don’t care who you are. You could be the president of the United States. You have a terrible person that’s telling you things that you don’t want to hear, or that you probably shouldn’t be hearing, you’re going to start to believe that about yourself.”
Flores was fired after the 2021 season, compiling a 24–25 record in three seasons in Miami. He later sued the NFL, Dolphins, Giants and Broncos, alleging racially discriminatory hiring practices.
Asked about Tagovailoa’s statements Monday, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, who hired Flores after the 2022 season, said: “I don’t like to comment on comments of other players on other teams. But I can just tell you I know that the players Flo works with, he’s got great relationships here. He really has. I know you guys have heard a lot of them talk about how much they enjoy playing for him, and how much I enjoy working with him every day. And that’s all I can really comment on, and I’d just like to leave it at that.”
The Vikings have added six defensive backs in the training camp. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore is the latest, and the second to have been coached by Brian Flores before.