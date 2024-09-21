Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell unleashes his ‘dark side’ when his team needs it

“I could have been the guy seeking comfort in all the excuses,” O’Connell said. “But I wanted to make sure that regardless of anything, I could build a team that could sustain and win in this league based upon the core values of when you play against us, you will feel it. You better buckle up because if you don’t, we are going to beat you with a lot more than passing concepts and trick ‘em up defenses and schemes by Flo. We want to be able to put the pen down and say, ‘We’re running right at you on second down against the Giants in the red zone and we are going to walk the ball into the end zone.’”