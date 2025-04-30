Tariffs driving flurry of activity in Twin Cities industrial real estate

Business at warehouses around Minnesota and the U.S. has ramped up recently, a sign both companies and consumers are scramble to stock up on imported goods amid President Donald Trump’s trade war.
Starting in February, Trump has imposed tariffs on Minnesota’s biggest trading partners: Canada, Mexico and China. Imports from China incur tariffs of up to 145%, prompting the Asian country to respond with its own retaliatory tariffs. Other countries, including Canada and Mexico, face a blanket tariff of 10%, with potential increases paused for 90 days until July.
Manufacturers “seem to have ramped up production to build inventory and secure supply chains” in anticipation of tariff-related price increases, according to location analytics platform Placer.ai, which uses foot traffic data collected from mobile devices to generate metrics tracking how many people visit a business. Its data showed visits to industrial manufacturing facilities in Minnesota increased by about 4% in March since the previous month.
A U.S. Commerce Department report released Wednesday reinforced that finding, saying the country’s gross domestic product dropped by 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025. Economists attributed that to companies and consumers creating a surge of imports by stocking up before the full force of tariffs hit, which decreases U.S. economic output.
A stockpiling surge might offer short-term stability, but “it also raises concerns about how manufacturers will manage longer-term cost pressures and supply chain challenges if tariffs are enacted,” said the recent Placer.ai report.
Twin Cities industrial real estate was already in high demand before tariffs triggered the import wave. Increasing rates of online shopping at e-tailers like Amazon, which often ships products in two days or less, made warehouse space across the country a necessity.
That left the industrial sector as one of the few bright spots in commercial real estate, which has struggled as demand for office space tanked amid post-pandemic remote and hybrid work.
In the first quarter of 2025, the Twin Cities had one of the lowest vacancy rates for industrial buildings in the country at 4.2%, according to analysts at Colliers, a Minneapolis-based commercial real estate agency.