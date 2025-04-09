Rising grocery prices, tariff confusion force tough decisions on Twin Cities shoppers

Patty Sprenger has been thinking twice lately before she buys what used to be automatic grocery store staples, such as cantaloupe and eggs.
Shopping Wednesday at a Cub Foods on the east side of St. Paul, as President Donald Trump’s start-and-stop tariff policy fueled new anxiety about already-high food prices, Sprenger wiped away tears as she worried for those who are worse off.
“It hurts [those] people, it’s wrong,” said Sprenger, 67. Besides her food selections, she’s looking for other ways to economize, like sewing cloth towels rather than relying on paper products.
Shoppers at several east metro markets talked about their growing worry and difficult choices now associated with the seemingly simple act of grocery shopping. Those interviews came before Trump’s latest pivot, as he delayed a sweeping set of planned tariffs on dozens of countries that experts said would have driven big spikes in food prices as early as next week.
That possibility still looms in three months, even as shoppers grapple now with higher prices on a range of food items driven by previous tariff hikes and other factors.
“You’ve got to choose now on how you’re going to live. It’s not the American dream anymore. It’s an American nightmare now, man. It’s rough,” Derrick Ellison said. “You’re going to the cheapest thing on the shelf, but it’s the unhealthiest thing on the shelf.”
Ellison, 62, visited both Cub Foods and a nearby Aldi on Wednesday. That’s another coping mechanism for some shoppers, one that consumes valuable time: going to more than one store in search of the best deals.
Many shoppers said they have been limiting how often they eat out. They’re thinking about ways to grow their own food sources. And they’re considering ways to supplement family income to maintain their diets.