Weak GDP report tied to tariffs has Trump trying to blame Biden on the state of the economy

He wants credit for an aggressive first 100 days back in the White House that included mass layoffs of federal workers and the start of a trade war with 145% in new tariffs against China. He also wants to blame the negative response of the financial markets on Biden, who left office months ago. He's also saying his tariffs are negotiating tools to generate trade deals but at the same time banking on hundreds of billions of dollars in tariff revenues to help cover his planned income tax cuts.