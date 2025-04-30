Trump’s DOGE AmeriCorps cuts trickle down to Minnesota, with thousands affected

When news of more budget cuts championed by billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) trickled down to thousands of AmeriCorps members and volunteers across Minnesota last week, a sense of outrage, frustration and anger followed.
“It’s devastating,” said Jodi Slick, chief executive of Ecolibrium3, a Duluth-based community organization that supports two AmeriCorps programs combating poverty in the Northland. “This is a loss of key community support that will ripple throughout the region.”
An independent federal agency that champions community-based service and volunteerism, AmeriCorps placed at least 85% of its workforce on administrative leave last month with the warning that their their jobs would be eliminated by June 24. And the latest blow landed on Friday when about $400 million in grant funding nationwide was terminated effective immediately.
The DOGE mandate affects some 14,000 volunteers and members in Minnesota serving 2,100 locations, including schools, food banks, homeless shelters, health clinics, youth centers, veterans’ facilities, and other nonprofit and faith-based organizations, according to its annual report.
Within days of the DOGE edict, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined in a multistate lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s dismantling of AmeriCorps and its grant programs here and across the country.
“AmeriCorps is a program dedicated to public service and meeting the needs of individual communities across our state and country,” Ellison said in a news release.
AmeriCorps members in Minnesota “tutor students in reading and math, help build affordable housing, teach digital literacy to Minnesotans to improve their economic opportunities, and so much more,” he added.