AmeriCorps cuts prompt two dozen states led by Democrats to sue Trump administration

About two dozen states led by Democrats sued the Trump administration Tuesday over the dismantling of AmeriCorps, the 30-year-old federal agency for volunteer service, and over the cancellation of hundreds of millions of dollars in grant funding for state and community projects across the U.S.
The federal lawsuit filed against the agency and its interim head alleged that President Donald Trump's cost-cutting efforts through the Department of Government Efficiency illegally gutted the agency created by Congress and reneged on grants funded through the AmeriCorps State and National program, which was budgeted $557 million in congressionally approved funding this year.
The agency oversees a number of programs that dispatch hundreds of millions of dollars and tens of thousands of people to serve in communities across the country.
''In an attempt to dismantle the agency, the Trump administration and its DOGE demolition team made abrupt and drastic cuts to staff and volunteers and terminated grants,'' said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser in a statement. ''We are suing to stop this illegal dismantling of AmeriCorps and preserve the spirit of community service in our state and nation.''
At least 85% of AmeriCorps staff were put on administrative leave this month, according to the complaint, with at least some notified last week that they would be let go because of a reduction in force.
AmeriCorps employs more than 500 full-time federal workers and has an operating budget of roughly $1 billion.
In addition, it sends roughly 200,000 corps members across the country as part of its service programs. Most corps members get a living stipend during their service and become eligible for funding for future education expenses or to apply for certain student loans.
A specific program, AmeriCorps' National Civilian Community Corps, also covers basic expenses and housing for some 2,000 young people participating in a roughly 10-month service term. Those corps members, who work with community organizations and respond to natural disasters, were informed earlier this month they would be dismissed early.