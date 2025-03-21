Keith Ellison hosts Democratic attorneys general to hear Minnesotans’ concerns over Trump changes

Suzanne Kelly couldn’t stay for the duration of a forum in St. Paul on federal funding cuts Thursday night. She left to attend a farewell party for her former employees who used to help assist refugees.
Because of federal cuts to refugee resettlement programs, Kelly said, she has had to let go more than two dozen employees.
“This is about people’s lives, people who have come here fleeing refugee camp, fleeing war,” said Kelly, chief executive of the Minnesota Council of Churches.
Kelly’s remarks came at a forum at North Senior High School in North St. Paul hosted by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and attorneys general from Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey and New York. The attorneys general – all Democrats – told the crowd their stories help inform their work “upholding the rule of law” against the administration of President Donald Trump, which they argue has attacked the judicial system and essential services.
“These cuts, these changes are hurting people,” Ellison said, “and it’s not really a partisan exercise.”
The five attorneys general have filed numerous lawsuits against the administration, saying it has unlawfully frozen federal funds, laid off workers and dismantled agencies.“
I think we are very much one of the most important lines of defense against this unconstitutional behavior by Donald Trump and Elon Musk,” said Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.
The Trump administration has laid off employees to “restore accountability to the American public” and initiate a “critical transformation of the federal bureaucracy,” according to an executive order the president signed in February. His administration has justified sweeping cuts to agencies as necessary to reduce the size of the federal government and rid it of waste and fraud.