Minnesota AG sues Trump administration for holding up green project funds

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in a “highly irregular and illegal campaign” against state green banks, has held up funds appropriated by Congress, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison claimed in a lawsuit Wednesday.
Ellison filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Wednesday along with attorneys general from California, Illinois and Maine. The lawsuit also names as a defendant Citibank, which it says was pressured by the EPA to freeze funds that should be available to state green banks that provide financing for pollution-reducing projects.
The lawsuit seeks a preliminary injunction ordering the EPA and Citibank to stop holding up the funds.
A spokesperson for the EPA said the agency does not comment on pending litigation. Citibank was not immediately available for comment.
In a news release announcing the lawsuit, Ellison said he was leading the group of attorneys general in “opposing yet one more illegal power grab by the Trump administration.”
The Inflation Reduction Act, passed in 2022, authorized billions of dollars for green lending agencies. But when President Donald Trump returned to office in January, he issued an executive order freezing funds authorized by the bill.
The executive order says the U.S. is “blessed with an abundance of energy and natural resources that have historically powered our nation’s economic prosperity.”
“In recent years,” the executive order says, “burdensome and ideologically motivated regulations have impeded the development of these resources, limited the generation of reliable and affordable electricity, reduced job creation, and inflicted high energy costs upon our citizens.”