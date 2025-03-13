Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined a multistate lawsuit on Thursday against President Donald Trump’s administration over its attempt to eliminate half the staff of the U.S. Department of Education, saying it would cause “immense damage” to schools.
Minnesota AG joins lawsuit to block ‘dismantling’ of federal Department of Education
The U.S. Department of Education plans to lay off about 1,300 workers.
Ellison — along with Democratic attorneys general in 19 other states and Washington, D.C. — filed the case in U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. They asked the court to stop the “effective dismantling of the department.”
In a news release, Ellison said the Trump administration’s effort to gut the agency was “illegal and unconstitutional.”
“When our children succeed, we all succeed,” Ellison said. “The fact that Donald Trump has launched yet another attack on our children is another proof point that the only people in America he’s delivering for are billionaires.”
On Tuesday, the agency announced it would lay off more than 1,300 workers. Together with about 600 employees who accepted voluntary buyouts, the cuts represent about half of the department’s workforce. Trump has said he wants to eliminate the agency.
Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a news release announcing the layoffs that the cuts represent a “significant step toward restoring the greatness of the United States education system.” McMahon said during an appearance Tuesday on Fox News that the layoffs were the first step toward shutting down the department.
In a statement on Thursday, Madi Biedermann, deputy assistant secretary for communications for the Department of Education, said the layoffs were implemented carefully and comply with laws and regulations.
“They are strategic, internal-facing cuts that will not directly impact students and families,” she said.
But the lawsuit filed by Ellison and fellow Democratic attorneys general says the cuts are “equivalent to incapacitating key, statutorily-mandated functions of the department.” It says the administration cannot eliminate the agency, which is authorized by Congress.
The lawsuit warns the cuts could result in lost or delayed funding for schools and disrupt the agency’s ability to administer student financial aid and protect students from discrimination.
“I’ll say it as often as I have to: Donald Trump is not a king and I will not let him be a dictator,” Ellison said in a news release Thursday. “He does not have the authority to effectively shut down an entire federal department that is authorized by Congress, and his attempt to do so is illegal and unconstitutional.”
The lawsuit is one of several Ellison has joined since Trump was inaugurated for his second term in January. Other multistate lawsuits have taken aim at the Trump administration for efforts to freeze federal funds, fire probationary employees and restrict gender-affirming care.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a fellow Democrat, criticized the cuts on Wednesday during a visit to Hayes Elementary School in Fridley.
“You tell me how what they are doing yesterday and today improves one student’s education or saves one damn penny,” he said. “What they’re trying to do is cut the money and do tax cuts.”
