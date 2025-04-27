As Minnesota AG fights Trump in court, he says executive branch ‘belligerence’ is growing

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he’s “trying to stop a dictatorship.” Less than 100 days into President Donald Trump’s second term, Ellison and fellow attorneys are litigating against him on more than a dozen fronts — and the list of lawsuits is growing.
Since taking office in January, Trump has issued a deluge of executive orders intended to dramatically reshape the federal government and policy. Ellison calls the administration lawless, and as Minnesota’s top prosecutor, he is using the legal system to fight back.
As the tension builds between the executive branch and the judiciary, Ellison admits the courts have limitations.
“He wants total and complete authority,” Ellison said, “with a thin, thin, thin, ineffectual veneer of democracy so that he can pretend legitimacy.”
Ellison is one of several Democratic attorneys general leading the court challenges against Trump’s agenda. They’ve sued over funding freezes, reductions in the federal workforce and Trump’s tariffs, the flagship of his policy agenda.
“I think we are very much one of the most important lines of defense against this unconstitutional behavior by Donald Trump and Elon Musk,” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said at a town hall with Ellison in St. Paul last month.
On average, Minnesota joins a new lawsuit or two each week against the administration, an exercise Ellison likened to “whack-a-mole.” Normally, his work as attorney general focuses on prosecuting scams and ensuring public safety at home.
“I would rather prosecute crooks,” Ellison said, “but he won’t let me because he’s breaking the law on the daily.”