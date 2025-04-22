Minnesota sues Trump administration over anti-trans executive orders

Minnesota is suing President Donald Trump’s administration over two executive orders Attorney General Keith Ellison said amount to “bullying” trans children, Ellison announced Thursday.
At a news conference in his office, Ellison said the lawsuit was a response to multiple threats by the Trump administration to withhold federal funding if Minnesota did not comply executive orders issued in the first days of Trump’s administration.
The orders attempt to ban trans children from school sports and define two sexes — male and female — that are “not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality.”
Ellison called the Trump administration’s actions “bullying tactics — plain and simple."
“We will not let a small group of vulnerable children, who are only trying to be healthy and to live their lives, be demonized,” Ellison said.
Ellison announced the lawsuit from his office in Minnesota Capitol, joined by parents of a trans child, a physician who treats trans kids and Rep. Leigh Finke, DFL-St. Paul, who was the first trans person elected to the Minnesota Legislature.
Kelsey Leonardsmith, a physician and professor of family medicine, said trans children she treats are quitting sports and internalizing damaging messages about themselves.
“Now it’s not just classmates and the small-minded adults in their communities,” Leonardsmith said. “My patients are being bullied by the president of the United States.”