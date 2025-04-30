Gophers women’s basketball home schedule includes Big Ten’s top four teams from last season

Gophers women’s basketball fans will see a lot of Big Ten star power at Williams Arena this coming season.
The conference released the 18-game home/away slate Wednesday, though specific times and dates are still to come.
Again Wisconsin is the only conference opponent the Gophers will get twice, both home and away.
The other eight home games include the top four finishers from last year’s regular season in USC, UCLA, Maryland and Ohio State.
The Gophers will also host Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue and Northwestern.
The Gophers will travel to play Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Oregon, Washington, Rutgers and Penn State.
That means six of the nine home conference games will come against teams that received an NCAA bid this year.
The Gophers went 25-11 last season, coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s second at the helm. Minnesota went 8-10 in the Big Ten and won the WBIT, defeating Belmont in the championship game.