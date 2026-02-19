The Gophers women’s basketball team shouldn’t be under the radar anymore. Not locally. Not nationally.
The message being sent is unmistakable by now.
This is a strong, tough, well-balanced, confident team that is peaking at the best possible time.
They’re kind of goofy, too.
Hey, their words.
“We all joke around, we all love each other, we all smile and have a good time,” center Sophie Hart said.
They’re also serious business on the court and gaining steam.
Finally ranked nationally for the first time this season, the No. 23 Gophers showed they have higher aspirations in mind after dispatching the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes 74-61 at Williams Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 18.