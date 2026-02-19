Advertisement
Advertisement

Gophers

Scoggins: Gophers women’s basketball sends message with win over No. 10 Ohio State

The Gophers, after winning nine straight Big Ten games, have a chance at earning a top-16 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Columnist Icon

By Chip Scoggins

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 19, 2026 at 11:00AM
Gophers guard Mara Braun (10) scored 18 points in her team's victory over No. 10 Ohio State on Feb. 18, at Williams Arena. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Advertisement

The Gophers women’s basketball team shouldn’t be under the radar anymore. Not locally. Not nationally.

The message being sent is unmistakable by now.

This is a strong, tough, well-balanced, confident team that is peaking at the best possible time.

They’re kind of goofy, too.

Hey, their words.

“We all joke around, we all love each other, we all smile and have a good time,” center Sophie Hart said.

They’re also serious business on the court and gaining steam.

Finally ranked nationally for the first time this season, the No. 23 Gophers showed they have higher aspirations in mind after dispatching the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes 74-61 at Williams Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gophers (21-6, 12-4 Big Ten) have won nine consecutive games, the second-longest winning streak against Big Ten competition in program history.

Their résumé includes two victories against top-10 opponents (Iowa and Ohio State) and a No. 9 NET ranking, which is an analytics tool used by the NCAA tournament selection committee in evaluating teams.

The Gophers deserve high marks when using the eye test standard, too.

Related Coverage

Coach Dawn Plitzuweit has constructed a versatile, cohesive roster in her third season at the helm. The Gophers don’t rely on one or two players to shoulder the scoring burden or bail them out of tight spots. Their strength lies in their ability to win multiple ways by leaning on the entire group.

They have balanced scoring with all five starters averaging double figures. They are stingier than Ebenezer Scrooge on defense. They commit few turnovers. And they exude toughness.

“Our young ladies are competing at a really high level and having an awful lot of fun doing it,” Plitzuweit said.

Advertisement

Wednesday’s victory served as a case study.

The Gophers had a nightmare first half shooting the ball. They missed 29 shots, many of them open looks or point-blank shots at the rim.

Despite that, they only trailed 29-26 at halftime.

Good teams give themselves a chance even when circumstances aren’t ideal.

“We kept battling,” guard Mara Braun said. “We got back to having fun and playing loose.”

Once their shooting touch returned, the Gophers turned that three-point deficit at intermission into a double-digit lead in the second half because they stayed true to their hallmarks.

Advertisement

The Gophers finished with the fewest turnovers (nine) of any Ohio State opponent this season, including top-ranked and undefeated UConn.

The Buckeyes average 83 points per game. Their 61 points were a season low.

“We have a lot of trust in each other, so we don’t panic,” Hart said.

Both Hart and Braun scored 18 points. Amaya Battle delivered her normal all-around effort with 13 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Grace Grocholski made four three-pointers. Tori McKinney set the tone defensively.

This is who they are, their blueprint. Everyone contributes in measurable and meaningful ways.

Advertisement

One sequence crystallized their identity. Braun missed a three-pointer that ignited an Ohio State fast break in the third quarter. She hustled back and blocked a layup attempt on a 2-on-1 advantage for the Buckeyes.

“Find a way,” Braun said. “That’s what we talk about. Never giving up, never hanging our heads.”

Connected is a word that comes to mind when describing the Gophers’ style of play and chemistry on the court. The players are in sync on both ends and dependent on each other. Their individual skills and strengths fit nicely when blended.

Their personalities mesh equally as well.

“If we were missing one teammate, our team would be off,” Hart said. “Just because everybody’s personality is so important.”

Something special is brewing. They sense it.

Wednesday’s victory improves the Gophers’ chances of securing a top-16 seed in the NCAA tournament, which would give them the option of hosting first- and second-round games.

The Gophers are playing like a team deserving of one of those coveted seeds.

“They’re really locked in,” Plitzuweit said. “They create their own energy. They don’t rely on anyone else to create it for them.”

That energy is high voltage right now. The Gophers shouldn’t be a secret anymore. They are making everyone take notice.

about the writer

about the writer

Chip Scoggins

Columnist

Chip Scoggins is a sports columnist and enterprise writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2000 and previously covered the Vikings, Gophers football, Wild, Wolves and high school sports.

See Moreicon

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Scoggins: Gophers women’s basketball sends message with win over No. 10 Ohio State

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image
Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Gophers, after winning nine straight Big Ten games, have a chance at earning a top-16 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Gophers

Gophers women’s basketball takes down No. 10 Ohio State

card image

Gophers

Reusse: Gophers coach Niko Medved’s “Iron Six” pick up win over indifferent Oregon

Staff headshot
Patrick Reusse
card image
Advertisement