Gophers women’s basketball takes down No. 10 Ohio State for ninth straight win

Dawn Plitzuweit probably never felt more relieved to be trailing by three points at halftime.
The Gophers women’s basketball coach watched her team miss shot after shot after shot in the first half against No. 10 Ohio State on Wednesday, Feb. 18.
That was the bad news. The good news?
The Gophers are stingier than Ebenezer Scrooge on defense.
Playing their first game as a ranked team, the No. 23 Gophers showed they have higher aspirations in mind after dispatching the Buckeyes 74-61 at Williams Arena to extend their winning streak to nine games.
They also ended a 14-game losing streak against Ohio State that dated back to 2016.
Center Sophie Hart posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Mara Braun came alive offensively after a slow start, scoring 13 of her 18 points in the second half.
Guard Amaya Battle provided her usual well-rounded effort with 13 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Her first assist broke her tie with Lindsay Whalen for the second-most in program history. Battle (583) now only sits behind Debbie Hunter (633).