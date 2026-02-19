Advertisement
Gophers

Gophers women’s basketball takes down No. 10 Ohio State for ninth straight win

Sophie Hart had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the victory, while Amaya Battle had five assists to move into second place on the Gophers’ all-time leaderboard.

By Chip Scoggins

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 19, 2026 at 2:55AM
Gophers center Sophie Hart goes up for a backward layup in the fourth quarter of Minnesota's 74-61 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes at Williams Arena. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Dawn Plitzuweit probably never felt more relieved to be trailing by three points at halftime.

The Gophers women’s basketball coach watched her team miss shot after shot after shot in the first half against No. 10 Ohio State on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

That was the bad news. The good news?

The Gophers are stingier than Ebenezer Scrooge on defense.

Playing their first game as a ranked team, the No. 23 Gophers showed they have higher aspirations in mind after dispatching the Buckeyes 74-61 at Williams Arena to extend their winning streak to nine games.

They also ended a 14-game losing streak against Ohio State that dated back to 2016.

Center Sophie Hart posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Mara Braun came alive offensively after a slow start, scoring 13 of her 18 points in the second half.

Gophers guard Amaya Battle (3) dribbles around Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jaloni Cambridge in the third quarter. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Guard Amaya Battle provided her usual well-rounded effort with 13 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Her first assist broke her tie with Lindsay Whalen for the second-most in program history. Battle (583) now only sits behind Debbie Hunter (633).

One play crystallized the Gophers’ performance. Braun missed a three-pointer that ignited a fast break in the third quarter. She hustled back and blocked a layup attempt on a 2-on-1 advantage for the Buckeyes (22-5, 11-4 Big Ten).

Braun then assisted on a three-pointer by Grace Grocholski at the other end.

Defense saved the day until the offense heated up.

BOX SCORE: Gophers 74, Ohio State 61

Big Ten standings

The Gophers’ cold shooting in the first half included 10 consecutive missed shots in one stretch, 14 consecutive misses in another sequence and 29 missed shots total in the first half.

Despite that, they still only trailed 29-26 at halftime.

Once their shooting touch returned, the Gophers (21-6, 12-4) turned a three-point deficit into a 53-42 lead entering the fourth quarter.

The Buckeyes average 83 points per game. Their 61 points were a season low.

Gophers guard Mara Braun celebrates a three-pointer in the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Gophers’ nine-game winning streak in the Big Ten is their second-longest winning streak in conference play in program history.

Their second victory over a top-10 opponent improves their chances of securing a top-16 seed in the NCAA tournament, which would give them the option of hosting first- and second-round games.

about the writer

Chip Scoggins

Columnist

Chip Scoggins is a sports columnist and enterprise writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2000 and previously covered the Vikings, Gophers football, Wild, Wolves and high school sports.

See Moreicon

