Dawn Plitzuweit created three “pillars” she wants outsiders to see, know and expect from her Gophers women’s basketball program.
Toughness. Togetherness. Find a way.
In that order.
There’s a reason she put toughness first. Sustained success in women’s basketball has been an elusive result at Minnesota historically. Knocking down those walls requires tough individuals.
“When you do little things well and keep stacking them up,” Plitzuweit said, “then you have toughness.”
Her team is earning that label step by step, win after win.
The Gophers are charging toward the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2018 in Plitzuweit’s third season as coach. The good-vibe groove continued Thursday, Feb. 12, with an 84-67 win over Nebraska at Williams Arena that extended the team’s winning streak to seven games.
The Gophers improved to 19-6 overall and 10-4 in the Big Ten with the win. They owned the third-best NET ranking in the conference as of Thursday morning at No. 10, behind only No. 2 UCLA and No. 6 Michigan. Those rankings are used by the tournament selection committee as an evaluation tool.