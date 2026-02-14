When the Gophers women’s basketball team traveled to play Rutgers in New Jersey last weekend, Amaya Battle realized a dream. She also helped her team beat Rutgers.
While in what is known on the East Coast as the Tri-State Area, Battle went to Manhattan to see “Hamilton” on Broadway.
“When you watch the play on Disney, sometimes they just focus on whoever is singing,” Battle said. “When you see it live, you notice all of the other details.”
Which is one way to describe Battle’s career. Pull the camera back, and you’ll be entertained.
Battle describes herself and her teammates as “silly people.” She’s a joyful competitor on a team nearing its goal of returning to the NCAA tournament and making good on the promise of an outstanding recruiting class.
On Thursday, Feb. 12, the Gophers’ senior guard scored a game-high 21 points — while adding six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block— in her team’s 84-67 win over Nebraska at Williams Arena. The Gophers (19-6, 10-4 Big Ten) have won seven games in a row and are No. 10 in the NET rankings used by the selection committee.
“We’re just all goofy,” Battle said. “There’s never a moment when we don’t want to crack a joke, when we’re not having fun and laughing. That can literally happen in the middle of a game.”
To coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s credit, she is sometimes the unwitting-yet-willing cause of the laughter. “You know when there’s somebody older, and they’re with younger people, and they say something that is related to a trend?” Battle said. “Dawny P doesn’t realize it, but we catch on and it’s hilarious.”