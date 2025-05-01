CLEVELAND - When Mickey Gasper was sent down to St. Paul two weeks ago, he was a discouraged and frustrated hitter, only 2-for-18 this season.
He’s a different hitter now.
“Absolutely — a slower heartbeat. More confident. Having fun and not putting so much pressure on myself,” the 29-year-old infielder said. “Just playing baseball.”
Gasper homered twice during his five days with the Class AAA Saints, then collected four hits in his first 10 at-bats when he rejoined the Twins.
How much has manager Rocco Baldelli noticed Gasper’s transformation? When Baldelli decided to give slumping second baseman Edouard Julien a day off Wednesday, he wrote Gasper’s name atop the Twins’ lineup.
“Mickey has a chance to get on base three or four times and get the offense sparked and going,” Baldelli said before Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to the Guardians. “He’s competitive every at-bat. You have to make pitches against him. If you don’t he’s going to find his way on base.”
It didn’t work out that way against Guardians righthander Luis Ortiz. Gasper went 0-for-3 with a strikeout as Ortiz pitched 6⅓ shutout innings, allowing only three hits, and Gasper struck out again against reliever Hunter Gaddis.
But Gasper, who had never before been a leadoff hitter in the majors, said he understood the assignment.