CLEVELAND - Bailey Ober might be the greatest April starting pitcher in Twins history. Which is strange, because he is unquestionably their worst March starter ever.
By allowing only one run over 7⅔ innings Monday, Ober completed an incredibly rare statistical oddity — again. For the second consecutive season, he gave up fewer runs in April than in March.
“Not exactly what I was trying to do,” said Ober, who allowed seven runs over 30 innings in April but eight runs in a mere 2⅔ innings in March, all on March 30. “It’s not how you want to start a season.”
No, but after a stumbling start — he allowed eight runs in only 1⅓ innings in his season opener in 2024, too — there are virtually none better. Ober owns a 2.00 ERA in 15 April starts, lower than any Twins pitcher who has started 10 or more April games. Only once has he allowed as many as four runs in an April game, and that was in 2022.
His ERA in March? A hard-to-explain 36.00. Considering the Twins have played only 16 March games in their history, Ober is responsible for 27% of all the runs the Twins have given up.
“My first game this year was really bad. I was feeling sick, so I wasn’t executing the way I need to,” Ober said of the 9-2 loss in St. Louis. “I didn’t feel good, but thought I could do what I needed to keep the team in it. Just didn’t work out.”
There has certainly been no carryover effect.
“I don’t think he lets too much bother him or drag him down and get in the way of his next start. Nothing gets in the way of Bailey’s next start,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “There is some maturity that goes into that. You spend time around him, you realize he handles his pitching the way he handles just about everything in life — ready for whatever challenges are in front of him.”