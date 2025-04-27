Harrison Bader was subdued when he spoke to reporters about his seventh-inning catch Sunday, a diving grab in front of the center field warning track to take away an extra-base hit from Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward.
“I just try to always make a good play, get to every ball you can that stays in the yard for the most part,” Bader said after the Twins’ 5-0 win against the Los Angeles Angels. “Joe [Ryan] was doing a great job. Keeping that same energy on the other side, I’m just happy I made a catch for him.”
Everyone else was more than happy to talk about it for him.
Bader ranged to his right, his hat flying off when his body slammed onto the ground at the end of the catch. His teammates rewarded him with a standing ovation in the dugout.
“With the way our pitchers threw the ball today, when your defense comes up big like that it’s tough for a team to handle that,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It’s pretty sweet when you give Byron Buxton the day off and you look up and the guy who goes out in center field plays center field like Harrison Bader.”
The Twins knew Bader’s defensive reputation when he signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract during the offseason. The 2021 Gold Glove Award winner has lived up to his billing — and it’s not only his catches making an impression.
“The way he can cut off on singles, too, prevent a runner from getting to second, he looks like an infielder out there,” Ryan said. “Like an All-Star shortstop in the outfield, so it’s pretty fun to watch.”
Correa heating up
Carlos Correa delivered three of the Twins’ five hits against Angels hard-throwing sinkerballer José Siriano on Sunday. He lined a double to left field in the first inning, pulled a single in a two-strike count to left in the third inning and reached on a hard-hit ground ball in the sixth.