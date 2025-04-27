Twins

Outfielder Harrison Bader again impresses Twins teammates with his outfield defense

Harrison Bader made a diving catch in the seventh inning of the Twins’ 5-0 win over the Angels on Sunday.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 27, 2025 at 11:57PM
The Twins' Harrison Bader, shown getting a hit Saturday, has been a boon in the field and at bat since being added to the team in the offseason. (Craig Lassig/The Associated Press)

Harrison Bader was subdued when he spoke to reporters about his seventh-inning catch Sunday, a diving grab in front of the center field warning track to take away an extra-base hit from Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward.

“I just try to always make a good play, get to every ball you can that stays in the yard for the most part,” Bader said after the Twins’ 5-0 win against the Los Angeles Angels. Joe [Ryan] was doing a great job. Keeping that same energy on the other side, I’m just happy I made a catch for him.”

Everyone else was more than happy to talk about it for him.

Bader ranged to his right, his hat flying off when his body slammed onto the ground at the end of the catch. His teammates rewarded him with a standing ovation in the dugout.

“With the way our pitchers threw the ball today, when your defense comes up big like that it’s tough for a team to handle that,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It’s pretty sweet when you give Byron Buxton the day off and you look up and the guy who goes out in center field plays center field like Harrison Bader.”

The Twins knew Bader’s defensive reputation when he signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract during the offseason. The 2021 Gold Glove Award winner has lived up to his billing — and it’s not only his catches making an impression.

“The way he can cut off on singles, too, prevent a runner from getting to second, he looks like an infielder out there,” Ryan said. “Like an All-Star shortstop in the outfield, so it’s pretty fun to watch.”

Correa heating up

Carlos Correa delivered three of the Twins’ five hits against Angels hard-throwing sinkerballer José Siriano on Sunday. He lined a double to left field in the first inning, pulled a single in a two-strike count to left in the third inning and reached on a hard-hit ground ball in the sixth.

“Soriano is tough,” Baldelli said. “He was really sharp. He has stuff that moves all over the place. It’s hard. It’s really difficult to get the ball up. Sometimes stuff that looks belt-high ends up in the dirt with this guy. Carlos to have a day like that against a pitcher like that, who was dotting up on us most of the day, says a lot.”

During the weekend series against the Angels, Correa had six hits and three RBIs in 11 at-bats.

“Everyone in this organization knew at some point he was going to click, and it was only a matter of time,” Ty France said. “He’s been grinding.”

Bride seeing results

Jonah Bride has totaled four hits in nine at-bats since joining the Twins, matching his number of hits in 40 at-bats with the Miami Marlins before he was designated for assignment.

One change he’s made since joining his new team is bringing his hands down a little lower in his stance. His hands are about eye level in his current setup. When he was in Miami, his hands started near the top of his head.

“It’s just something I’m trying to continue to get used to and comfortable with,” Bride said. “Right now, it still feels a little bit different having my hands down, but obviously I’m happy with the way it went so far.”

The Twins acquired Bride when they needed some additional infield depth following an injury to Willi Castro, but he hit .276 with an above-average .818 OPS in 71 games. When he arrived, he said Twins hitting coaches immediately brought up lowering his hands in his stance.

“My hands definitely feel lower than they’ve ever been,” Bride said. “If it feels weird, but it’s getting results, that’s all I can ask for.”

Etc.

  • Royce Lewis hit two singles and recorded a sacrifice fly in the St. Paul Saints’ 5-3 win over Indianapolis on Sunday at CHS Field, which notched manager Toby Gardenhire his 300th career win with the team. Lewis, in his second game on a rehab assignment, played seven innings at third base. Zebby Matthews walked a career-high four batters while allowing two runs and two hits in 4⅔ innings.
    • Twins communications staffer Mauricio Ortiz, who was the team’s Spanish interpreter for the past year and a half, worked his last game in the organization Sunday. Ortiz is joining the Washington Nationals’ media relations staff Tuesday.
      • Matt Wallner is dealing with a moderate left hamstring strain, team President Derek Falvey confirmed on the team’s flagship “Inside Twins” radio show. The severity of the injury could keep him sidelined for much of May. “You do need to make sure it heals in full and because it’s moderate, we’re looking at more of that longer-range timeline,” Falvey said.
        Bobby Nightengale

        Minnesota Twins reporter

        Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years.

