RandBall: Byron Buxton is the Twins’ main (and perhaps only) attraction

Byron Buxton is healthy and playing like the version of himself everyone wants to see. But that’s about all that has gone right for the 7-15 Twins.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 21, 2025 at 6:36PM
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (25) looks on after hitting a double earlier this season. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Evidence is mounting that this year’s Twins are mediocre-at-best, a squad with a ceiling of reaching the high 70s in wins instead of the high 80s forecast by some at the start of the year.

FanGraphs still politely gives the Twins about a 30% chance of reaching the postseason and a projection of finishing with 80 wins, but a 7-15 start leaves the Twins needing to go 73-67 the rest of the way just to hit that low bar.

Perhaps consecutive home series against the White Sox and Angels — the catalysts for a 12-game winning streak after a 7-13 start a year ago — will shake the Twins from their funk.

But for now, there aren’t many reasons to be optimistic.

In fact, there might only be one real reason: Byron Buxton, whose physical gifts and production have been a bright spot (albeit largely wasted) so far this season.

Buxton was singled out as a beacon of hope by Patrick Reusse in a great rant on Monday’s Daily Delivery podcast that concluded with Reusse suggesting the Twins trade anyone and everyone.

Buxton’s offensive numbers are more solid than gaudy by most standards, though his .751 OPS is higher than any other healthy Twins regular.

That fact tells a story about the rest of the lineup’s failure as much as Buxton’s success, but numbers have never come close to telling the full story about Buxton.

He’s always been more of an eye test guy, someone who might go 1-for-4 with a run scored in the box score but do three things that leave you speechless along the way.

The caveat for nearly a decade has been “when healthy,” and this year Buxton looks as healthy as he has been in years. He’s playing almost every day in centerfield, running down balls with ease and flying around the bases with breathtaking force.

Such things always feel fragile with Buxton, which makes his start to the year both wonderful and maddening at the same time.

He has been the Twins’ star attraction, but arguably the only one amid a flurry of woes.

Yes, the starting pitching has been pretty good lately, but it’s often been negated by shaky defense, a bullpen blowup, poor hitting or some combination of all three.

Yes, fellow outfielder Harrison Bader would already be an emerging fan favorite on a 15-7 team, but few Twins backers are ready to get excited about a newcomer on a team already eight games under .500.

The Twins collectively have wasted this 22-game stretch of prime Buxton, and there is no guarantee they will get their act together or if Buxton will still be flying if and when they do.

A week of April home games starting Tuesday against the lowly White Sox and better-than-expected Angels already feels like a critical point in the Twins’ season.

Buxton is doing his best to be the Twins’ main attraction, but he needs some teammates to come along for the ride.

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

