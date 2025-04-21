RandBall: Byron Buxton is the Twins’ main (and perhaps only) attraction

Evidence is mounting that this year’s Twins are mediocre-at-best, a squad with a ceiling of reaching the high 70s in wins instead of the high 80s forecast by some at the start of the year.
FanGraphs still politely gives the Twins about a 30% chance of reaching the postseason and a projection of finishing with 80 wins, but a 7-15 start leaves the Twins needing to go 73-67 the rest of the way just to hit that low bar.
Perhaps consecutive home series against the White Sox and Angels — the catalysts for a 12-game winning streak after a 7-13 start a year ago — will shake the Twins from their funk.
But for now, there aren’t many reasons to be optimistic.
In fact, there might only be one real reason: Byron Buxton, whose physical gifts and production have been a bright spot (albeit largely wasted) so far this season.
Buxton was singled out as a beacon of hope by Patrick Reusse in a great rant on Monday’s Daily Delivery podcast that concluded with Reusse suggesting the Twins trade anyone and everyone.
Buxton’s offensive numbers are more solid than gaudy by most standards, though his .751 OPS is higher than any other healthy Twins regular.
That fact tells a story about the rest of the lineup’s failure as much as Buxton’s success, but numbers have never come close to telling the full story about Buxton.