Twins

Minnesota Twins swept by Atlanta Braves with 6-2 loss, drop to 7-15 on the season

The Twins went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, a day after going 0-for-8, and lost to Atlanta for the 11th consecutive meeting.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 20, 2025 at 8:10PM
Twins rookie Luke Keaschall returns to the dugout after popping out with the bases loaded in the fourth inning. In his third big-league game, Keaschall wasn't alone in struggling with runners in scoring position; the Twins went 0-for-7 after going 0-for-8 on Saturday. (John David Mercer/The Associated Press)

ATLANTA – Joe Ryan couldn’t stop the skid. He couldn’t even extinguish the fireworks.

Ryan surrendered three long home runs on Sunday, accounting for five of the Braves’ six runs, and Atlanta finished off a three-game sweep at Truist Park with a never-in-doubt 6-2 thumping of the Twins. It’s their 11th consecutive loss to the Braves dating back to 2019, and drops them to 7-15 on the season.

The Braves opened the series with a worse record than the Twins at 5-13, but righted themselves by snuffing the easily snuffable Twins offense.

The Twins managed only four hits in 5⅔ innings against Braves righthander Grant Holmes, and despite twice loading the bases with one out against Holmes, scored just once — on Holmes’ own wild pitch.

That’s 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, one day after going 0-for-8.

The Twins’ only other run came on Byron Buxton’s leadoff home run off Enyel De Los Santos in the seventh inning, his first-ever MLB homer in his home state.

Ryan couldn’t keep the Braves in the park, allowing Matt Olson’s two-run blast to travel 403 feet to center field, Drake Baldwin’s two-run shot to left to land in the Twins bullpen 368 feet away, and Marcell Ozuna’s solo homer to fly 394 feet to left.

BOXSCORE: Atlanta 6, Twins 2

MLB standings

The Twins have Monday off before returning to Target Field to open a six-game homestand, beginning with three games against the White Sox followed by three games against the Angels. Last April, the Twins were 7-13 before running off a 12-game winning streak that included seven victories over the White Sox and three over the Angels.

about the writer

about the writer

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Twins fall to 7-15 after getting swept by Braves again

card image

The Twins went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, a day after going 0-for-8, and lost to Atlanta for the 11th consecutive meeting.

Twins

Twins' skid against the Braves reaches double digits with 4-3 loss

card image

Twins

Braves new leadoff hitter Alex Verdugo makes immediate impact with 4 hits in only 2nd game

card image