Minnesota Twins swept by Atlanta Braves with 6-2 loss, drop to 7-15 on the season

ATLANTA – Joe Ryan couldn’t stop the skid. He couldn’t even extinguish the fireworks.
Ryan surrendered three long home runs on Sunday, accounting for five of the Braves’ six runs, and Atlanta finished off a three-game sweep at Truist Park with a never-in-doubt 6-2 thumping of the Twins. It’s their 11th consecutive loss to the Braves dating back to 2019, and drops them to 7-15 on the season.
The Braves opened the series with a worse record than the Twins at 5-13, but righted themselves by snuffing the easily snuffable Twins offense.
The Twins managed only four hits in 5⅔ innings against Braves righthander Grant Holmes, and despite twice loading the bases with one out against Holmes, scored just once — on Holmes’ own wild pitch.
That’s 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, one day after going 0-for-8.
The Twins’ only other run came on Byron Buxton’s leadoff home run off Enyel De Los Santos in the seventh inning, his first-ever MLB homer in his home state.
Ryan couldn’t keep the Braves in the park, allowing Matt Olson’s two-run blast to travel 403 feet to center field, Drake Baldwin’s two-run shot to left to land in the Twins bullpen 368 feet away, and Marcell Ozuna’s solo homer to fly 394 feet to left.