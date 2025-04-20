ATLANTA - This Braves streak is reaching Yankee proportions for the Twins.
Naturally, it took a former Yankee to extend it.
Alex Verdugo, who left New York last winter and signed with Atlanta in March, spoiled Brock Stewart’s return to the majors with a tie-breaking single on Saturday, and the Braves held on for a 4-3 victory at Truist Park.
The loss was the Twins’ 10th in a row to the Braves, a skid dating back to a Miguel Sano walk-off homer in 2019. No, it doesn’t yet rival Minnesota’s 13 straight postseason losses to New York, but that feeling of futility, of watching even their best moments swept away, seems awfully familiar.
“It’s big. You always want to beat your hometown team,” said Byron Buxton, who grew up in Baxley, Ga., about three hours south of Atlanta. “Even though it’s where I’m from, it’s always good to come home in the offseason with that ‘We beat y’all’ attitude.”
Buxton is certainly doing his part. The native Georgian had a spectacular night in the leadoff spot, collecting three hits, including his first triple of the season, driving in a run, and stealing a base. He’s hit four balls to the warning track in two days yet has only the triple to show for it.
“They keep making incredible plays on him. He could be sitting here in two games with four extra-base hits,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’d be almost all we’re talking about, the way he’s swinging the bats and hitting the ball so hard.”