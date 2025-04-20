“Most of [Woods Richardson’s] outings have been closer to 80 pitches than 100. So, what’s the best way to use Sim’s 85 pitches?” Baldelli said. “If you can push [his start] toward the middle of their order, maybe we get him to go more than two times around, maybe 2 ½ times. It allows us to have Sim maybe pitch another inning, facing guys other than the top of the order.”