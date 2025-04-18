Though he hasn’t played the outfield this year (and likely won’t with the Twins, at least not right away), Keaschall is here in part to replace Matt Wallner, out because of a hamstring injury. Wallner has been the team’s best hitter this season, and the team wanted a dangerous hitter to add a little more production to the lineup. Keaschall, the Twins’ Minor League Player of the Year in 2024 despite missing the season’s final month for Tommy John elbow ligament replacement surgery, was the best option.