Twins-Braves series preview: Pitching matchups, radio-TV information, injury report

THREE-GAME SERIES AT TRUIST PARK
All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM
Friday, 6:15 p.m., Apple TV+: RHP Chris Paddack (0-2, 9.49 ERA) vs. RHP Bryce Elder (0-1, 7.20)
Saturday, 6:15 p.m., Twins.tv: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-1, 4.30 ERA) vs. LHP Chris Sale (0-2, 6.63)
Sunday, 12:35 p.m., Twins.tv: RHP Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.45 ERA) vs. RHP Grant Holmes (1-1, 3.78)
TWINS UPDATE
Top prospect Luke Keaschall is making his major league debut for the Twins this weekend. ... The Twins are 7-12 and were idle on Thursday after defeating the New York Mets, 4-3, in 10 innings on Wednesday at Target Field. ... This is their second visit to Truist Park as they are looking to end an eight-game losing streak to Atlanta. The Twins, who were swept by Atlanta in a three-game series at Target Field last season, were swept by the Braves in a three-game series in 2023 in their first visit to Truist, which opened in 2017. In August 2019, the Braves won the last two games of a three-game series at Target Field. ... The Twins are 2-4 in interleague games this season. ... On Saturday, the Twins will face a left-handed starter for just the third time this season. They are 0-2 against left-handers this season and were 21-25 against left-handed starters last season — 10-8 at Target Field and 11-17 on the road. ... Ryan has allowed just one earned in 12 innings in his last two starts. ... 3B Royce Lewis (hamstring), OF Matt Wallner (hamstring) and RHP Pablo López (hamstring) are all out.
ATLANTA UPDATE