Twins-Braves series preview: Pitching matchups, radio-TV information, injury report

The Braves (5-13) return home after going 2-4 on a six-game road trip, which ended on Wednesday. The Braves, who lost the final two games of the three-game series in Toronto, are 4-5 in their past nine games after opening the season with just one victory in their first nine games. In the 3-1 loss to Toronto on Wednesday, Atlanta struck out 19 times, which set a franchise-record for Toronto for strikeouts. ... Sale is 12-6 with two saves and a 3.72 ERA in 31 career appearances (23 starts) against the Twins. He allowed one run in six innings in the Braves’ 5-1 victory over the Twins on Aug. 28. He was 10-0 at Truist Park last season en route to an 18-3 record. He had a 2.38 ERA with 225 strikeouts in 177⅔ innings last season. ... RHP Spencer Strider was activated on Wednesday and made just his third start in the majors since the beginning of the 2024 season. Strider made two starts last season before having elbow surgery. He was 20-5 in 2023. ... RF Ronald Acuña Jr. (torn left ACL), who has been sidelined since the end of last May, is progressing and nearing a rehab assignment. He could return in early May. ... DH Marcell Ozuna (hip inflammation), who has been out the Braves lineup since Monday, is considered day-to-day and could return to the lineup on Friday.