Twins-Braves series preview: Pitching matchups, radio-TV information, injury report

Chris Paddack starts for the Twins tonight against Atlanta’s Bryce Elder.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 18, 2025 at 6:34PM
Byron Buxton and the Twins have a three-game series in Atlanta this weekend. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

THREE-GAME SERIES AT TRUIST PARK

All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 6:15 p.m., Apple TV+: RHP Chris Paddack (0-2, 9.49 ERA) vs. RHP Bryce Elder (0-1, 7.20)

Saturday, 6:15 p.m., Twins.tv: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-1, 4.30 ERA) vs. LHP Chris Sale (0-2, 6.63)

Sunday, 12:35 p.m., Twins.tv: RHP Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.45 ERA) vs. RHP Grant Holmes (1-1, 3.78)

TWINS UPDATE

Top prospect Luke Keaschall is making his major league debut for the Twins this weekend. ... The Twins are 7-12 and were idle on Thursday after defeating the New York Mets, 4-3, in 10 innings on Wednesday at Target Field. ... This is their second visit to Truist Park as they are looking to end an eight-game losing streak to Atlanta. The Twins, who were swept by Atlanta in a three-game series at Target Field last season, were swept by the Braves in a three-game series in 2023 in their first visit to Truist, which opened in 2017. In August 2019, the Braves won the last two games of a three-game series at Target Field. ... The Twins are 2-4 in interleague games this season. ... On Saturday, the Twins will face a left-handed starter for just the third time this season. They are 0-2 against left-handers this season and were 21-25 against left-handed starters last season — 10-8 at Target Field and 11-17 on the road. ... Ryan has allowed just one earned in 12 innings in his last two starts. ... 3B Royce Lewis (hamstring), OF Matt Wallner (hamstring) and RHP Pablo López (hamstring) are all out.

ATLANTA UPDATE

The Braves (5-13) return home after going 2-4 on a six-game road trip, which ended on Wednesday. The Braves, who lost the final two games of the three-game series in Toronto, are 4-5 in their past nine games after opening the season with just one victory in their first nine games. In the 3-1 loss to Toronto on Wednesday, Atlanta struck out 19 times, which set a franchise-record for Toronto for strikeouts. ... Sale is 12-6 with two saves and a 3.72 ERA in 31 career appearances (23 starts) against the Twins. He allowed one run in six innings in the Braves’ 5-1 victory over the Twins on Aug. 28. He was 10-0 at Truist Park last season en route to an 18-3 record. He had a 2.38 ERA with 225 strikeouts in 177⅔ innings last season. ... RHP Spencer Strider was activated on Wednesday and made just his third start in the majors since the beginning of the 2024 season. Strider made two starts last season before having elbow surgery. He was 20-5 in 2023. ... RF Ronald Acuña Jr. (torn left ACL), who has been sidelined since the end of last May, is progressing and nearing a rehab assignment. He could return in early May. ... DH Marcell Ozuna (hip inflammation), who has been out the Braves lineup since Monday, is considered day-to-day and could return to the lineup on Friday.

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

